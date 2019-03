Eye On ERISA: A Chat With Mayer Brown's Practice Chairs

Law360 (March 1, 2019, 9:15 PM EST) -- Nancy Ross and Brian Netter, the co-chairs of Mayer Brown LLP’s ERISA litigation practice, view writing friend-of-the-court briefs as key to their work, hoping to influence the direction of benefits law...

To view the full article, register now.