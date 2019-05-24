Personal Statement Gets Contractor Harsher Fraud Sentence

Law360, Miami (May 24, 2019, 8:40 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge sharply changed her mind Friday and hit a contractor convicted in a Miami low-income housing fraud scheme with a harsher sentence than she'd intended after hearing his personal statement, but still stayed well under statutory guidelines. U.S. District Judge Ursula Ungaro ultimately decided Javier Estepa should serve 51 months in prison, adding 10 months to the sentence she initially indicated she was prepared to hand down, after saying his personal statement to the court, in which he claimed contrition and responsibility but asserted he acted with no fraudulent intent and received not a single complaint of underpaying...

