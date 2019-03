GSK's Avandia Marketing Was Racketeering, 3rd Circ. Told

Law360, Philadelphia (March 6, 2019, 7:47 PM EST) -- Union health and welfare funds claiming they overpaid for GlaxoSmithKline LLC's diabetes drug Avandia because the company shielded the drug’s heart risks urged the Third Circuit to revive their lawsuit, arguing...

To view the full article, register now.