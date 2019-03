China's Tech Sector Is Waging 'War' On US, Senator Says

Law360 (March 7, 2019, 7:26 PM EST) -- China's technology theft and espionage executed through state-influenced companies like Huawei have hurled U.S. cyberspace into "a war-like setting" that can only be combated with more rigorous national security standards, Sen....

To view the full article, register now.