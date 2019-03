Ex-Uzbek Prez's Daughter Charged In $865M FCPA Probe

Law360 (March 7, 2019, 10:56 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors released an indictment Thursday officially charging Gulnara Karimova, Uzbekistan's former first daughter, with conspiracy to commit money laundering for allegedly taking in more than $865 million in bribes from...

To view the full article, register now.