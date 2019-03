Gig Economy Foe Liss-Riordan Considering Senate Bid

Law360 (March 7, 2019, 7:06 PM EST) -- Prominent Massachusetts employment attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan, who has represented workers in high-profile suits against Uber, Lyft and GrubHub, is mulling a U.S. Senate run, she confirmed to Law360 on Thursday....

To view the full article, register now.