No Prison For Ex-Penn Coach Who Helped Convict Esformes

Law360, Miami (July 1, 2019, 4:31 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge declined on Monday to sentence ex-University of Pennsylvania men's basketball coach Jerome Allen to prison for taking bribes from Miami nursing home mogul Philip Esformes, basing her decision on the importance of Allen's testimony in securing Esformes' conviction on bribery and other charges. U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams said she did not think the debt owed by Allen for taking bribes in exchange for putting Esformes' son onto the Penn basketball team and into the Wharton School of Business was best paid by imprisonment, and instead she sentenced him to four years of probation, including six months...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS