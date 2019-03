Oncologist Testifies Roundup's Link To Cancer Lacks Proof

Law360, San Francisco (March 11, 2019, 10:11 PM EDT) -- A hematologist-oncologist testified during a California federal jury trial Monday that there's "no medical evidence" that Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller caused a man's cancer and that it was "most likely" caused by...

To view the full article, register now.