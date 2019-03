Dairy Co. Tells NJ Appeals Court It's Exempt From Regular OT

Law360, Trenton (March 11, 2019, 6:11 PM EDT) -- Cream-O-Land Dairy LLC urged a New Jersey state appeals court on Monday to affirm the dismissal of a driver's proposed wage-and-hour class action, arguing that the state's labor regulator had previously...

To view the full article, register now.