9th Circ. Denies Aykroyd's Vodka Co. $4.3M In Atty Fees

Law360 (March 13, 2019, 7:40 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday shut down assertions by comedy legend Dan Aykroyd’s Crystal Head Vodka company that it was owed $4.3 million in attorneys' fees and a higher payout in...

To view the full article, register now.