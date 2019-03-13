By Nicholas Maxwell and Diana Gliedman March 13, 2019, 4:02 PM EDTLaw360 (March 13, 2019, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Errors and omissions professional liability insurance exists to protect lawyers and other professional service providers from the substantial cost of defending against malpractice claims. However, E&O policies often contain various provisions...
How 9th Circ. Approaches 'Related Claims' Insurance Disputes
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login