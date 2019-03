Conservatives' $1.5B Censorship Suit Against Tech Cos. Nixed

Law360 (March 14, 2019, 10:02 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Thursday tossed a $1.5 billion suit from a conservative organization alleging Google, Facebook, Twitter and Apple violated the First Amendment and antitrust statutes by censoring conservative...

To view the full article, register now.