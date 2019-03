Keep EU Commission Out Of Spain Energy Row, Investor Says

Law360 (March 15, 2019, 5:25 PM EDT) -- NovEnergia II-Energy & Environment SCA has blasted the European Commission’s request to support Spain in the Luxembourg-based company’s D.C. federal court litigation seeking to confirm a €53.3 million ($60.3 million) award...

