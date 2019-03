Phillies Owner's Sis Says Schnader Malpractice Suit Is Timely

Law360 (March 18, 2019, 6:05 PM EDT) -- The sister of Philadelphia Phillies owner John Middleton has argued in her suit against Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis LLP that she didn't have all the facts about the firm's long-held conflicts until 2017, putting...

To view the full article, register now.