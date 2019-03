Wilson Sonsini-Led Lyft Launches Plans For $2B IPO

Law360 (March 18, 2019, 3:55 PM EDT) -- Venture-backed ride-hailing giant Lyft, advised by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC, on Monday set a price range for an initial public offering that could raise $2 billion or more, in...

To view the full article, register now.