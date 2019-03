Deals Rumor Mill: Deutsche-Commerzbank, Petrobras, Carrizo

Law360 (March 18, 2019, 8:05 PM EDT) -- Citi and Goldman Sachs have been tapped as part of now-confirmed talks between Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, Reuters reported on Monday. According to the report, Deutsche Bank has hired Citi as...

To view the full article, register now.