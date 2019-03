AbbVie Faces 1st Antitrust Suit Over Humira 'Patent Thicket'

Law360 (March 18, 2019, 11:11 PM EDT) -- AbbVie Inc.'s colossal "patent thicket" for its $20-billion-per-year immunosuppressant Humira has empowered it to block less-expensive biosimilars in violation of numerous antitrust laws, according to a first-of-its-kind suit launched Monday....

To view the full article, register now.