Music Cos. Sue Peloton Over Ariana Grande, Rihanna Songs

Law360 (March 19, 2019, 3:04 PM EDT) -- More than a dozen music publishers hit Peloton with a copyright lawsuit Tuesday, accusing the trendy exercise bike company of willfully using more than 1,000 songs from Ariana Grande, Rihanna and...

To view the full article, register now.