Insys Opioid Prescriber Was Addicted Himself, Witness Says

Law360, Boston (March 19, 2019, 8:26 PM EDT) -- A Florida pain doctor who was a heavy prescriber of Insys Therapeutics Inc.'s fentanyl spray was addicted to fentanyl-based drugs himself, a former Insys employee testified Tuesday in Boston federal court...

