Feds Want Hong Kong Doc To Get At Least 5 Years For Bribes

Law360 (March 19, 2019, 9:09 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors want a sentence of at least five years and a fine of more than $400,000 for a Hong Kong-based nonprofit boss and ophthalmologist who bribed Chadian and Ugandan officials on behalf...

To view the full article, register now.