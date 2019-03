Nexstar Sells 19 Stations For $1.32B To Satisfy Regulators

Law360 (March 20, 2019, 8:51 PM EDT) -- Nexstar Media Group said Wednesday it has reached deals to sell 19 TV stations totaling $1.32 billion to resolve regulators’ antitrust concerns about its proposed megadeal to buy Tribune Media Co....

