Equistar Asks Redo To Prove $5M Damages For Faulty Pumps

Law360, Houston (March 21, 2019, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Equistar Chemicals LP was wrongly prohibited from presenting evidence to a jury that would have shown its damages stemming from faulty ethane pumps were $5.1 million, as it argued, and not...

To view the full article, register now.