Tribe's Ex-Atty Asks For Suspension Instead Of Disbarment

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 4:47 PM EDT) -- A former Miccosukee Tribe of Indians attorney who is fighting potential disbarment for pursuing frivolous claims against the tribe's previous counsel told the Florida Supreme Court on Wednesday that a three-month suspension is more appropriate for the violations, given his previously clean disciplinary history. Counsel for Miami attorney Jose Maria Herrera told the justices in Tallahassee that the referee's recommendation of a 10-year disbarment was unwarranted for a 33-year Florida Bar member who had never been the subject of a disciplinary action before this case. Herrera worked occasionally for the tribe and represented tribe members in one of the suits against...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS