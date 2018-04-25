Justices Back Limits On Class Action Removal Authority

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 10:36 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined on Tuesday to close what Home Depot and other business interests have argued is a legal loophole allowing plaintiffs lawyers to trap big-dollar class actions in state court, ruling that third-party counterclaim defendants in such cases can’t remove claims filed against them to federal court. In a 5-4 decision, the justices held that when a defendant files class action counterclaims that bring a previously uninvolved party into a state court case, that party cannot remove the claims to federal court under the statute governing general removal authority or the Class Action Fairness Act, a 2005 law...

