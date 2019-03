Lack Of Contractor License Erases $14M In Del. Ch. 11 Claims

Law360 (March 26, 2019, 5:41 PM EDT) -- Terming the results harsh but required, a Delaware bankruptcy judge on Tuesday shot down $14.1 million in claims against the estate of bankrupt Abeinsa Holding Inc., mainly citing a Texas company's failure...

To view the full article, register now.