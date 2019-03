Gaylor Decision Aptly Navigated 1st Amendment's Gray Areas

Law360 (March 26, 2019, 3:33 PM EDT) -- On March 15, 2019, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit issued its Gaylor v. Mnuchin ruling,[1] upholding the clergy housing allowance’s constitutionality. This decision astutely recognizes that the...

To view the full article, register now.