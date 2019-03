Lyft's Blockbuster $2.3B IPO Paves Way For Upcoming Deals

Law360 (March 29, 2019, 6:11 PM EDT) -- Investors embraced shares of Lyft in their debut on Friday, putting an exclamation point on the ride-hailing company’s upsized $2.3 billion initial public offering and potentially paving the way for more...

To view the full article, register now.