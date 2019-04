Justices Won't Review 9th Circ. Toss Of Honeywell FCA Suit

Law360 (April 1, 2019, 5:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to review a Ninth Circuit ruling that affirmed the tossing of a $45 million False Claims Act suit from a U.S. Army engineer and other...

To view the full article, register now.