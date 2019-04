BioPharma Co. Ducks Stock-Drop Suit Over Presentation Hype

Law360 (April 1, 2019, 10:44 PM EDT) -- Immunomedics Inc. has at least temporarily dodged a stock-drop suit accusing it of hyping investors on its planned presentation at the 2016 American Society of Clinical Oncology’s annual meeting only for...

To view the full article, register now.