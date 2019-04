Real Estate Rumors: Extell, Virtuous Retail, Lennar

Law360 (April 1, 2019, 2:18 PM EDT) -- Extell Development has listed a condo unit at its Manhattan One57 luxury condo tower for $58.5 million, The Real Deal reported on Monday. The developer is looking to offload a 6,200-square-foot...

To view the full article, register now.