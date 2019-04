Appraisal 'Inappropriate' In Geico Coverage Suit: 2nd Circuit

Law360 (April 3, 2019, 7:26 PM EDT) -- Geico can't appraise damage to a vehicle at the center of a proposed class action alleging that the insurance company unlawfully undervalues totaled vehicles, the Second Circuit ruled Wednesday, finding appraisal...

To view the full article, register now.