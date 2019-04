Versum Yanks Poison Pill As Chancery Merger Fight Roils

Law360 (April 3, 2019, 7:27 PM EDT) -- Versum Materials Inc. has terminated a stockholder rights offering that attorneys for a class of shareholders branded as an unfair "poison pill" merger defense prompted by Merck KGaA's unsolicited, $5.8 billion...

