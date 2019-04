Munsch Hardt Adds Ex-Coats Rose Construction Atty In Texas

Law360 (April 9, 2019, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Munsch Hardt has added a former Coats Rose PC director with more than 10 years of construction law experience as an associate in its Austin office.



Matthew Talley joined Munsch Hardt...

To view the full article, register now.