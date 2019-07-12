Fattah's Sentence Stands Despite 3rd Circ. Axing Convictions

Law360, Philadelphia (July 12, 2019, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Despite a federal appeals court's decision earlier this year axing four of ex-Rep. Chaka Fattah's convictions stemming from a massive corruption case, a trial judge presiding over a resentencing hearing on Friday refused to reduce the disgraced Democratic congressman’s 10-year prison term. The 120-month sentence came after Fattah, who has spent the last 2½ years in federal prison, told U.S. District Judge Harvey Bartle III that he had finally taken responsibility for the bribery and theft schemes that brought his 11-term congressional career to an end. "I've spent some time thinking about my own life and the decisions I've made and...

