Winston & Strawn Picks Up Dallas Trial Boutique Cofounder

Law360 (April 8, 2019, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Winston & Strawn has hired a founding partner of disbanded Dallas trial boutique Sayles Werbner to join its Dallas office.



Mark Werbner, who co-founded Sayles Werbner LLP in 1994, has tried...

To view the full article, register now.