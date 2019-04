Univision Sells Gizmodo, The Onion To Boston PE Firm

Law360 (April 8, 2019, 4:36 PM EDT) -- Spanish-language media company Univision Communications has sold technology-focused website Gizmodo, satirical news website The Onion and other assets to Boston-based private equity firm Great Hill Partners for an undisclosed amount, the...

