NYC Real Estate Week In Review

Law360 (April 9, 2019, 5:37 PM EDT) -- Marans Weisz & Newman LLC, Golenbock Eiseman Assor Bell & Peskoe LLP and Mavrides Moyal Packman & Sadkin LLP were among more than a half-dozen firms that worked on the largest New York...

To view the full article, register now.