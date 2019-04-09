Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

NYC Real Estate Week In Review

Law360 (April 9, 2019, 5:37 PM EDT) -- Marans Weisz & Newman LLC, Golenbock Eiseman Assor Bell & Peskoe LLP and Mavrides Moyal Packman & Sadkin LLP were among more than a half-dozen firms that worked on the largest New York...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular