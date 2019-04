Roundup's Link To Cancer 'Not A Hard Call,' Jury Hears

Law360, Oakland, Calif. (April 9, 2019, 10:34 PM EDT) -- A pathologist hired by a couple accusing Monsanto's Roundup of causing their cancers countered the Bayer AG unit's argument that their non-Hodgkin lymphomas were likely caused by other health issues, saying...

