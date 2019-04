Ex-Kessler Topaz Atty Fights Firm Over Cboe MDL Lead Role

Law360 (April 11, 2019, 6:58 PM EDT) -- A former Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP attorney has fought back against the firm's attempt to pull her off her co-lead counsel role in multidistrict litigation over the alleged manipulation...

To view the full article, register now.