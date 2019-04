3 Firms Steer Chevron’s $33B Anadarko Buy

Law360 (April 12, 2019, 7:17 AM EDT) -- Chevron unveiled plans Friday to buy Anadarko in a cash-and-stock deal worth $33 billion, in a deal led by Paul Weiss, Wachtell, and Vinson & Elkins.



California-based Chevron Corp., represented by...

