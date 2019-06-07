Pa. County, For Now, Drops Bid To Blow Up Opioid Mass Tort

Law360, Media, Pa. (June 7, 2019, 9:12 PM EDT) -- Citing recent progress in a long-stalled program set up in a suburban Philadelphia court to coordinate claims brought by county and local governments against opioid manufacturers, one Pennsylvania county has agreed, for now, to put off its bid to dynamite the litigation. Donald Haviland, an attorney with Haviland Hughes representing Lehigh County, told Law360 following a hearing on Friday that he believed the judge overseeing the litigation in the Delaware County Court of Common Pleas had started to show initiative in recent months to advance the approximately 50 cases pending as part of the program after nearly two years of delays....

