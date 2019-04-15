Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Expert Analysis

Outlook For States Expanding Medicaid To Young Immigrants

April 15, 2019, 3:56 PM EDT

Law360 (April 15, 2019, 3:56 PM EDT) -- In recent weeks, the states of California, Washington, Connecticut and New York City have proposed expanding Medicaid eligibility for unauthorized young adults. Given Medicaid’s combination of state and federal funding, House...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular