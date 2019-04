Adult Diaper Co. Must Pay For Worker Retaliation In FCA Suit

Law360 (April 12, 2019, 9:59 PM EDT) -- Coloplast Corp., which makes adult diapers and other incontinence products, will have to pay just over $760,000 for retaliating against a worker after she and others filed a whistleblower suit against...

To view the full article, register now.