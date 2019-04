Apple, Qualcomm Drop Multibillion-Dollar Licensing War

Law360, San Diego (April 16, 2019, 3:30 PM EDT) -- Apple and Qualcomm have settled their multibillion-dollar dispute over Qualcomm's patent-licensing practices just after opening statements in the long-awaited antitrust trial in San Diego about how large a cut Qualcomm gets...

To view the full article, register now.