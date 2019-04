'Meme-ification' Isn't A Thing, 'Pepe' Artist Tells InfoWars

Law360 (April 16, 2019, 7:22 PM EDT) -- The creator of Pepe the Frog, which has become an online symbol of the alt-right, blasted InfoWars’ attempt to escape his infringement suit Monday, saying the far-right website’s argument that the...

To view the full article, register now.