Pinterest Raises $1.4B After Pricing IPO Above Range

Law360 (April 17, 2019, 8:27 PM EDT) -- Venture-backed technology “unicorn” Pinterest raised $1.4 billion in an initial public offering Wednesday that priced above its range, marking the second-largest IPO of 2019, steered by Cleary Gottlieb and underwriter counsel Skadden....

To view the full article, register now.