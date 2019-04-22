Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Expert Analysis

How Treaties Protect Investors When Clean Energy Regs Shift

April 22, 2019, 5:25 PM EDT

Law360 (April 22, 2019, 5:25 PM EDT) -- Clean energy is a growing market. According to some estimates, global clean energy investment reached approximately $332 billion in 2018. Clean energy projects tend to be long-term and capital-intensive. Investors in...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular