NY Tax Minutes: Marketplace Guidance, Tax Return Bill

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 9:57 AM EDT) -- We’re back after a brief one month hiatus. One of your authors celebrated the birth of his first child in April, which led to some last-minute calls to duty on the home front. Your other author was at the ready to fill in, but he has 12 kids already (no joke), so we decided to dedicate April to our dependents (new and old), and to our clients. We’ll leave it to readers to guess which author has one mouth to feed and which has 12. The good news, however, is that New York state taxes wait for no one, so we...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS