Cravath Reps Occidental In Competing $57B Anadarko Bid

Law360 (April 24, 2019, 8:30 AM EDT) -- Occidental, led by Cravath, unveiled a competing $57 billion cash-and-stock offer for Anadarko on Wednesday, opening the door for a public bidding war with Chevron over the oil and natural gas...

To view the full article, register now.