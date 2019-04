Ex-Atty, ‘Housewife’ Too Smart To Play Dumb To Fraud: Feds

Law360 (April 24, 2019, 10:34 PM EDT) -- A disbarred Maryland attorney and former "Real Housewives" cast member is feigning ignorance to skirt charges that she stole millions from investors, prosecutors told a D.C. federal jury Wednesday, as they...

To view the full article, register now.